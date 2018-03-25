The NU Lady Bulldogs are still winless in the second round of the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament

Published 4:00 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After going down the first set, the University of the Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses turned back the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-9, on Sunday, March 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Golden Tigresses rode on their winning momentum after taking the second and 3rd sets of the match. Outside hitters Sisi Rondina and Milena Alessandrini lifted the UST offense as they locked down NU to only 9 points in the 4th and last set

The Tigresses' second straight win improved their record to 4-7 while the Lady Bulldogs slid to 6-5 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com