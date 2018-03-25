(UPDATED) Ateneo is now at solo second place in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament

Published 6:48 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The resilient Ateneo Lady Eagles bested the Adamson Lady Falcons in another 5-set thriller, 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12, on Sunday, March 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After lackluster starts to the previous sets, the Lady Eagles went on a 6-1 explosion at the beginning of the 5th set. The Lady Falcons then rallied back with a 5-0 run to tie it at 11-all, but Ateneo escaped as Jho Maraguinot brought it to match point. A block by Kat Tolentino sealed the win for the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles improved to a solo second place standing at 8-3, while the Lady Falcons fell to 5-6 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Ateneo also clinched a Season 80 playoff spot with the win over Adamson.

Maraguinot led the Lady Eagles with 23 points off 20 spikes, two aces, and one block. Deanna Wong was the player of the game as she made a career-high of 63 excellent sets.

Adamson captain Jema Galanza topscored for the Lady Falcons with 23 points while making 12 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions.

The Lady Falcons were at set point, 24-21, when the Lady Eagles rallied back to extend the set with Wong's block on Eli Soyud's attack. Soyud avenged her error by bringing the Lady Falcons to their second set point and Galanza closed the first set in their favor.

Ateneo turned back Adamson in the second set as they capitalized on the Lady Falcons' errors to nab a 7-point lead, 16-11. Soyud's block completed Adamson's run to cut the deficit to 3, but the Lady Eagles pulled away to even the match.

Adamson tested Ateneo with renewed offense in the 3rd set, pummeling the Lady Eagles with a 9-1 start. After holding a 10-point lead thanks to Mylene Paat's attack, Tolentino and Bea de Leon lifted the Lady Eagles to cut the deficit to 4, 18-4.

Ateneo managed to trim it to a two-point game, but a Galanza attack and Fhen Emnas ace gave Adamson the 2-1 match advantage.

The Lady Falcons were on their way to take the 4th set, but they were halted by Ateneo's 7-1 run to cut the deficit to one, 23-22. After Galanza brought the Lady Falcons to match point, Maraguinot kept Ateneo alive until the Lady Eagles extended the match.

De Leon's efforts gave Ateneo the crucial set point and her kill block on Galanza brought the game to a 5th set.

The Scores:

Ateneo (3) – Maraguinot 23, Tolentino 17, Samonte 12, De Leon 11, Wong 6, Madayag 6.

Adamson (2) – Galanza 23, Paat 17, Soyud 11, Dacoron 10, Emnas 8, Perez 3, Flora 2.

– Rappler.com