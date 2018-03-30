The Filipino-Canadian joins the list of new promising recruits by the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles

Published 6:00 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The arms race for the UAAP Season 81 basketball title just got tighter as the defending champion Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles successfully secured the services of Fil-Canadian Matthew Daves of Crossover Canada.

Crossover Canada head coach Mike Cruz confirmed the commitment of his ward in a Facebook post last Wednesday, March 28, where he and Daves are posing with main Ateneo team patron Manny V. Pangilinan.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Daves further heightens a stacked Ateneo roster which already boasts new additions like 6-foot-10 foreign student Angelo Kouame, 6-foot-5 former San Beda University Red Lion William Navarro and 6-foot-4 Fil-Kiwi Patrick Maagdenberg.

Daves, 19, will also join standout Ateneo high school champions SJ Belangel and Jason Credo in a Blue Eagle side led by UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player Thirdy Ravena and floor general Mike Nieto.

He last played in the Philippines in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) All-Star Game at the Mall of Asia Arena last March 23, partnering with Belangel in Team Hustle.

As for the defending champions, the Blue Eagles are now looking to defend their crown for a back-to-back title bid, a feat they haven’t done since their famed 5-peat ended in 2012. – Rappler.com