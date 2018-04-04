UP snaps its two-game losing skid

Published 6:16 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons bounced back from their two-game losing slump to keep the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs winless in the second round with a sweep, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20, on Wednesday, April 4, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

After absorbing setbacks in the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs made it a one-point game midway through the set, 16-17. The Lady Maroons pulled away with Abbie Lim nabbing the match point with an ace, 24-18. NU took two points, but Jessma Ramos closed out the game for UP.

The Lady Maroons improved their record to 4-8, while the Lady Bulldogs were stuck at 6 wins and have picked up a total of 6 losses in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com