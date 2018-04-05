It is still uncertain where Rivero will be taking his talents to

Published 11:34 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ricci Rivero announced on Thursday, April 5, that he will be leaving De La Salle University (DLSU) and the Green Archers.

"All good things come to an end. Thank You to the La Sallian community for the support you've given me. The Animo spirit will always be with me. It's now time to move forward," tweeted Rivero.

All good things come to an end. Thank You to the La Sallian community for the support you've given me. The Animo spirit will always be with me. Its now time to move forward — Ricci Rivero (@RicciRivero06) April 5, 2018

Rivero's departure leaves a hole in the small forward position in the Green Archers' rotation.

Rivero, his brother Prince, and Brent Paraiso were requested "to go on leave" from the team last February, and have not trained with the Green Archers since then. DLSU's Office of Sports Development (OSD) confirmed that the 3 players have broken team rules by "engaging in sponsorships from commercial entities."

DLSU's two small forwards Rivero and Paraiso released statements and their own drug results last March to address rumors of their drug use.

Prince Rivero and Paraiso have not announced their status with DLSU.

The Rivero brothers and Paraiso helped lead the team to the 2016 championship, but fell to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Season 80 men's basketball finals. – Rappler.com