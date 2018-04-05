The DLSU Women's Football team earn back-to-back titles

Published 6:23 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It came on Finals Day.

The De La Salle University Women's Football team finally defeated the University of Santos Tomas (UST) Lady Booters in Season 80, 2-1, and earned their 10th championship on Thursday, April 5, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kyla Inquig's brace catapulted to DLSU to their second straight championship. Her 79th minute goal from way out of the box became the game-winner of the match.

The Lady Booters swept DLSU in the eliminations that sent the defending champions to place behind UST in the standings.

In the Season 79 finals, DLSU women's football team blanked UST, 3-0, to secure their 9th title. The last time UST won a women's football championship was in Season 74.

DLSU opened the scoring with Kyla Inquig converting her free kick in the 12th minute. 10 minutes later, Shelah Cadag equalized it at 1-1 after going one-on-one with DLSU keeper Natasha Lacson. – Rappler.com