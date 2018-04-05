Adamson coach Franz Pumaren on recruiting Ricci Rivero to Adamson: 'I’d be a hypocrite if I tell you I’m not interested'

Published 7:54 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson has entered the Ricci Rivero sweepstakes.

Blaming his lack of social media engagement, Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons head coach Franz Pumaren only heard of Rivero’s exit from De La Salle University from reporters after his team clinched the first seed and outright semis berth in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup on Thursday, April 5.

“Ang hirap nang wala sa social media eh,” joked the multi-titled UAAP coach. (“It’s hard not being in social media.”)

“I’d be a hypocrite if I tell you I’m not interested,” he added, seriously this time. “I think kung saan man siyang pumunta na team, I’d think he’d be an asset.” (“I think that wherever he goes, I’d think he’d be an asset.”)

Pumaren, who is no stranger to winning and playing with the men in green, won 5 titles for the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, including a 4-peat from 1998 to 2001 and one more time in 2007. He is also currently assisted by his former star player Renren Ritualo on the sidelines as a shooting coach.

Thus, recruiting Rivero is certainly in the agenda, especially after his team has lost Robbie Manalang to maxed-out age eligibility and Tyrus Hill to a US NCAA recruitment.

“I will discuss it with the coaches, I’ll discuss it with the school and I’ll discuss it with management,” he said.

Rivero, in his second and ultimately final season with La Salle, averaged an all-around gem of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals. He went on leave with the program after being embroiled in a slew of controversies involving alleged drug use and endorsement conflicts with his now-former school.

As of today, Rivero is free for the taking, and must sit out Season 81 for eligibility if ever he does decide to remain in the UAAP.

Adamson, meanwhile, remains a Final 4 contender and recently bowed out to, coincidentally enough, Rivero and the Archers in the Season 80 playoffs, albeit in a highly controversial manner. The team is still bannered by sharpshooter Jerrick Ahanmisi, defensive point guard Jerie Pingoy and bulky big man Papi Sarr. – Rappler.com