The Lady Tamaraws are on a two-game winning streak

Published 4:31 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws defeat the Adamson Lady Falcons in a 5-set thriller, 25-22, 25-27, 14-25, 25-22, 15-12, on Saturday, April 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After trailing Adamson, 8-10, head coach George Pascua called a timeout that saw FEU rally back with 7-2 run to solidify their 3rd place standing.

The Lady Tamaraws are in the Final 4 again as they stand at 8-5, while the Lady Falcons fall to 5-7 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com