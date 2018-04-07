The Lady Maroons win the second edition of the Battle of Katipunan

Published 6:31 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons earn their second sweep this season at the expense of the Ateneo Lady Eagles, 28-26, 25-23, 26-24, on Saturday, April 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo blew another lead as the Lady Maroons extended the set 24-all. An attack error by Ateneo gave UP the match point and Tots Carlos closed it out for the Lady Maroons.

The Lady Maroons keep their Final 4 hopes burning with a 5-8 record while the Lady Eagles fall to 9-4 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com