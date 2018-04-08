NU's win eliminates UST before the Golden Tigresses game against DLSU started

Published 5:46 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers swept the recently-eliminated University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, on Sunday, April 8, at the Filoil Flying V Center.

After the Tigresses cut the deficit to one, back-to-back blocks by Kim Dy and Majoy Baron gave DLSU a 3-point cushion in the last stretch of the 3rd set. The Lady Spikers were two points away from taking the match until Sisi Rondina's back-to-back attacks made it a one-point game again.

Kim Dy nabbed match point and May Luna completed the straight-set domination for DLSU.

The Lady Spikers improve to 10-3 while the Golden Tigresses fall to 4-9 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

DLSU is one win away from clinching a twice-to-beat advantage. – Rappler.com