The thought of getting eliminated does not stop the Golden Tigresses from challenging their opponents

Published 8:33 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The team from España was one of the squads that had their hearts broken even before their game against De La Salle University even started.

As National University clinched a playoff berth from the earlier game on Sunday, April 8, it eliminated the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the University of the Philippines from the race to the Final 4.

However, the elimination was not on the Tigresses' minds as they challenged the defending champions from the get-go.

"Walang player na nag-iisip nang ganon dahil malakas ang kalaban. Siyempre kahit lamang sila, siyempre 'di kami magpapatalo or ipakita sa kanila na hindi kami lalaban, and although talo, we gained experience and nagkulang [lang kami]," said Rondina

(No player thinks that way because the opponent is strong. Of course even though they have the advantage, of course we're not going to let them defeat us or we won't show them that we'll fight, and although we lost, we gained experience and we just fell short.)

UST was two points away from taking the first set until the Lady Spikers locked them down to make a 6-0 run that earned the one-set advantage.

The Tigresses still didn't back down throughout the match as DLSU had a hard time pulling away, but eventually swept them in straight sets because of their championship experience.

Sisi Rondina exploded with 23 points off 21 spikes, one block, and one ace while making 11 excellent digs.

However, her superb individual performance could not match the disappointment of team in ending their season without even a playoff spot.

"23 points, wala pa rin iyan kasi talo pa rin kami pero for the overall, lamang na lamang talaga sila [DLSU]," said Rondina. (23 points, that's nothing because we lost but for the overall, DLSU was really in the lead.)

Despite the major setback of not being able to return to the Final 4, the Tigresses have accepted their fate and aim to finish the season strong with one more game against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday, April 14.

"Wala kang pwedeng gawin dun kung hindi tanggapin. Minsan nasa taas ka, minsan nasa baba. Ang importante is paano ka babalik. Lagi naman kami nasa positive," said head coach Emilio "Kung Fu" Reyes.

(You can't do anything else but accept it. Sometimes you're on top, sometimes you're at the bottom. What's important is how you're going to get back up. We are always in the positive.)

"Basta kami gusto namin manalo, mag-end on a high note bago mag-end yung season." (We just want to win, end the season on a high note before the season ends.)

The UST squad gained a lot of learnings this season and are already excited for Season 81.

"Magandang season pa rin ito para sa amin kasi alam na namin ano 'yung gagawin namin [next season] kasi napagdaanan namin ito, so sa Season 81 ulit," said Rondina. (This was still a good season for us because we know what we have to do next season because we went through this, so we'll see in Season 81 again.) – Rappler.com