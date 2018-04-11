Adamson bows out of Final 4 contention, whiile DLSU, Far Eastern University, Ateneo and National University are this season's semi-finalists

Published 4:10 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers clinched the twice-to-beat advantage and eliminated the Adamson Lady Falcons in 4 sets, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, on Wednesday, April 11, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Trailing Adamson in the 4th set, the Lady Spikers rally from the deficit with 6 unanswered points capped off by Kim Dy's attack. After Michelle Cobb's service error, DLSU continued to lock down the Lady Falcons as Desiree Cheng's ace closed out the match.

Adamson was one of the schools that stunned the defending champions in the first round, defeating them in 4 sets.

With Adamson's loss, the final cast of the UAAP Season 80 Final 4 are DLSU, Far Eastern University, Ateneo and National University.

The Lady Spikers move up to 11-2 while the Lady Falcons fall to 5-8 and are on a 3-game losing streak. – Rappler.com