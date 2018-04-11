(UPDATED) The Lady Tamaraws are now tied at second place with the Ateneo Lady Eagles

Published 5:57 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws trounced the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20, on Wednesday, April 11, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

FEU showed no mercy on the Lady Warriors as they started the 3rd set with a 8-0 run. UE closed the gap at 14-12, but the Lady Tamaraws blasted with a 8-2 scoring run. The Lady Tamaraws were two points away from taking the match until they gifted UE with two of their errors, 23-18.

Cel Domingo brought it to match point and UE took another two points to cut the deficit to 4, 24-20. Jerrili Malabanan capped off the long rally by scoring off the block to close the match.

The Lady Tamaraws easily move up with a 9-4 record, tying Ateneo at second place. The Lady Warriors remain at the bottom of the standings at 2-11.

Domingo topscored for the Lady Tamaraws with 16 points off 12 spikes and 4 aces. Bernadeth Pons and Jeanette Villareal scored 13 points apiece.

Shaya Adorador and Me-an Mendrez scored 11 points each for the Lady Warriors. UE made zero aces in this game.

The Lady Tamaraws started the game strong with a 6-0 start that saw them dominate the set until the end. The Lady Warriors only came as close to 5 points, 19-12, in the first set.

FEU rode on their first set momentum and pulled away to a 9 points lead punctuated by Cel Domingo’s back-to-back aces, 20-11. The Lady Warriors managed to take only 4 points away in the last stretch and Shaya Adorador’s service error gave FEU a 2-0 match advantage.

The Scores

FEU (3) – Domingo 16, Pons 13, Villareal 13, Basas 8, Negrito 5, Malabanan 5.

UE (0) – Mendrez 11, Adorador 11, Rodriguez 3, Bendong 2, Abil 1, Catindig 1, Baliton 1.

– Rappler.com