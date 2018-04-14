The Lady Maroons end their season with a 6-8 record, while the Lady Warriors finish at 2-12 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament

Published 4:18 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons rallied from a slow start to finish strong with a victory over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 4 sets, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday, April 14, at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The Lady Warriors blew their early 16-12 advantage as back-to-back attacks from Isa Molde tied it at 20-all. After an overreaching error from UP tied it at 23-all again, Tots Carlos' back-to-back attacks nailed the win for the Lady Maroons.

The Lady Maroons end their season with a 6-8 record, while the Lady Warriors finish at 2-12 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com