The Lady Falcons end their 3-game losing streak against the top guns of the UAAP

Published 6:15 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons made up for their 3-game losing streak with a strong finish to Season 80 as they defeated the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses in 3 sets, 25-6, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday, April 14, at the Blue Eagle Gym of the Ateneo de Manila University.

The Lady Falcons ended their season with an identical 6-8 record with the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, while the Tigresses fell to 5-9 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com