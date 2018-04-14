UE Lady Warriors interim head coach Rod Roque says assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan will be promoted to head coach. Roque will remain as a UE board member and will become a consultant for the team.

Published 10:38 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just like her interim head coach Rod Roque, Shaya Adorador is one of the few people who have remained with the University of the East (UE) until the end.

Adorador recalled that her journey with the UE Lady Warriors has been a rollercoaster filled with highs and lows, as she also experienced former head coach Francis Vicente's 2-45 win-loss record.

Although Adorador had opportunities of moving to the University of the Philippines and the University of the Santo Tomas, she does not regret staying with the Recto-based squad because of the support and pride of the UE community.

"Sa UE community naman, sobrang thankful ako kasi although nandoon doubt dahil sa pinapakita ng team, natapos itong Season 80 na nandiyan sila, nagsusuporta sila, and hindi naman ako nagsisi na nag-stay ako sa UE kasi iba 'yung pride na simula high school na tinulungan nila kami and gusto ko ibalik sa kanila," Adorador said.

(For the UE community, I'm very thankful because although the doubt is there because of what the team has been showing, Season 80 finished with them there, supporting us, and I don't regret staying with UE because the pride of them helping me since high school makes me want to give back to them.)

With such loyalty, interim head coach and UE board member Rod Roque has offered Adorador an opportunity to become an assistant coach for the UE girls team.

"That's why we're paying her for loyalty if she still wants, sabi ko all her other commitments, hindi magiging sagabal kasi ia-adjust namin schedule for her commitments (I said that all her other commitments won't become a hassle because we'll adjust our schedule for her commitments)," Roque said .

He added: "It's a training ground for her in the future kung magco-coach, so ngayon magstart na siya while she's young."

(It's a training ground for her in the future, if she plans to be a coach, so now she should start while she's young.)

"Pag-iisipan ko offer ni coach (I'll think about coach's offer)," Adorador replied.

Overhaul

Roque also announced that the Lady Warriors' assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan will be promoted to head coach, while Roque will remain as a UE board member and will become a consultant for the team instead.

Although the Lady Warriors are still supposed to be predominantly intact, Roque announced that the team will be disbanded after April 30 due to the overhauling of the coaching staff.

However, the current team members are still encouraged to try out.

"Hanggang April 30 lang sila members ng UE team (They will only be members of the UE team until April 30). After that, all of them have to undergo tryout again under the new program and new coach," Roque explained.

He added: "Fair lang 'yun eh. So whoever comes, sabi ko sa kanila [they] have to do their best. Otherwise, kung may dumating na mas magaling sa inyo, maiiwan kayo, gusto niyo ba 'yun?"

(That's only fair. So whoever comes, I told them they have to do their best. Otherwise, if someone better comes, and you get left behind, would you like that?) – Rappler.com