The FEU Lady Tamaraws will clinch a twice-to-beat advantage if Ateneo loses to defending champion La Salle

Published 3:13 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are on track to clinching the second seed as they defeated the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, on Sunday, April 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU's back-to-back errors gave the momentum to FEU, as the Lady Tamaraws closed out the game with a 5-0 run capped off by captain Bernadeth Pons' attack.

The Lady Tamaraws ended the elimination round with a 10-4 record, while the Lady Bulldogs finished with 7-7 – their only second round win coming from their match against the University of the East.

FEU will clinch a twice-to-beat advantage if Ateneo de Manila University loses to defending champion De La Salle University. – Rappler.com