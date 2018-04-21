This marks the end of the Ateneo vs La Salle era as both teams have battled it out in the women's volleyball championship in the last 6 seasons

Published 7:15 PM, April 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - After 9 seasons, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws finally clinched a title berth after downing the Ateneo Lady Eagles in 4 sets, 25-20, 25-21,14-25, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball Finals on Saturday, April 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This marks the end of the Ateneo vs La Salle era as both teams have battled it out in the championship round in the last 6 seasons.

The Lady Tamaraws will face the winner of the other semi-finals match between De La Salle University Lady Spikers and National University Lady Bulldogs in the title round starting Saturday, April 28, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com