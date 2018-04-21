(UPDATED) This is the Ateneo Blue Eagles' first win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, who swept them in the eliminations

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeated the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws for the first time this season in the semi-finals to keep themselves in contention for the Finals berth.

With reigning MVP Marck Espejo's 55-point outing, the Blue Eagles bested the Tamaraws in 5 sets, 18-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9, on Saturday, April 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Espejo scored his 50th point in the 5th set to give the Blue Eagles a 3-point cushion, 8-5. In the last stretch of the game, Espejo scored a personal 4-0 run to close out the match.

The 5th year stalwart's 55 points came from 47 spikes, 6 blocks, and two aces. Only Espejo was able to register double digits in the Ateneo roster, while John Rivera followed behind with 8 points.

Reigning best setter Ish Polvorosa made 45 excellent sets for Ateneo.

John Paul Bugaoan and Jude Garcia tallied 15 points apiece.

The Tamaraws dominated the first set as they quickly raced to set point, 24-15. The Blue Eagles attempted to rally back by scoring 3 straight points off the block, but Rivera's attack went out.

The Blue Eagles capitalized on FEU's collapse in the second set as they locked down the Tamaraws to single digits, 21-9. The Tamaraws attempted to spark a comeback by taking 3 points after Ateneo nabbed set point. Espejo closed out the second set for the Blue Eagles to even the match.

Both teams fought tooth-and-nail for the lead in the 3rd set as Espejo extended the set. FEU managed to escape the stalemate and earn the 2-1 lead in the match.

FEU was on its way to a finals berth, but the Blue Eagles denied them with a 4th set win as Espejo's efforts brought a game to a deciding set.

The Blue Eagles now have the chance to overcome FEU's twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday, April 25, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

The Scores:

Ateneo (3) – Espejo 55, Rivera 8, Glorioso 6, Medalla 5, Njigha 5, Polvorosa 2, Baysa 1.

FEU (2) – Garcia 15, Bugaoan 15, Paler 12, Quiel 8, Suarez 7, Solis 5.

– Rappler.com