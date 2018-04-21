'Not going back,’ the champion Thai coach says on future with Ateneo

Published 9:22 PM, April 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 5 seasons with the university, Ateneo head coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit confirmed that the team’s semi-finals game against Far Eastern University on Saturday, April 21, was his last.

“Not coming back to Ateneo. This is my last game,” said Bundit.

The Lady Eagles capped off their season with 3 straight losses and made their Season 80 exit after losing 4 sets to the Lady Tamaraws.

Before the volleyball season, Bundit almost left Ateneo due to “irreconcilable differences” between him and the Lady Eagles.

With the intervention of Ateneo university president Jose Ramon Villarin, he was able to convince both parties to “make the needed adjustments” in preparation for Season 80.

Ateneo program director Sherwin Malonzo confirmed that Bundit’s annual contract with Ateneo ends on the last day of the Lady Eagles’ season.

However, there is still a chance that Bundit’s contract will be renewed depending on the decision of the university.

“Annual ang contract niya, kaya every year it is renewed. (His contract is annual, that's why every year it is renewed) It could be renewed,” said Malonzo.

Veteran player Jho Maraguinot was one of the players who lamented the Thai coach's departure. The outside hitter owes her development to Bundit, who has sacrificed a lot to train them for the past 5 years.

"Sobrang laki ng ginawa sa akin ni coach. Kundi dahil sa kanya, di ako ganito maglaro," said Maraguinot.

(Coach has taught me so much. If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be playing this well.)

Bundit joined Ateneo in Season 76 and immediately won consecutive titles with Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado. In the last two years, Bundit and the Lady Eagles finished as runners-up to reigning champions De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Bundit continues to be the head coach of the Premier Volleyball League team Creamline Cool Smashers, who will begin their season in May. – Rappler.com