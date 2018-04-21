The outside hitter's decision to forego her final year of eligibility has been reinforced by Ateneo's semis exit from Season 80

Published 12:35 AM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo's topscorer Jhoana Maraguinot will not return for Season 81 and forego her final year of eligibility in the UAAP.

Maraguinot will be graduating from both the university and the team in May 2018, marking this year as the end of her collegiate volleyball career.

"Yeah, I'm graduating. I have one more [playing year], but I think I'm done," said Maraguinot.

After recovering from a 0-2 start this season, the Lady Eagles clinched a Final 4 berth as they rode on a 5-game winning streak in the second round. However, the Katipunan-based squad started going downhill again as they closed out the season with 3 straight losses.

The skid was a painful end to Maraguinot's career, but winning the 3rd set against FEU allowed her to reminisce about the glory days of Ateneo.

"Yung 3rd set namin was grabe, 'yun 'yung mami-miss ko sa UAAP – 'yung feeling na kita mo na lahat ng teammates mo lumalaban, nagtutulong-tulong. We fought 'til the end," said Maraguinot.

(That 3rd set was intense. That's what I will miss about the UAAP – the feeling that you see your teammates fight and help each other. We fought 'til the end.)

The outside hitter won her first championship with Ateneo in Season 77, as she played alongside 3-time MVP Alyssa Valdez and that season's best setter Jia Morado.

A product of Coach Tai Bundit's volleyball program, Maraguinot admitted that the Thai coach's teachings became a big part of her experience with the blue and white.

"I admit na hindi rin naman ako ganito before maglaro, hindi ganito 'yung character. Pero noong hinandle kami ni coach Tai, tinuro niya sa amin 'yung 'Heartstrong.' Tinuro niya na 'di ka pwede sumuko until tapos na," explained the outside hitter.



(I admit that I didn't play like this before, this wasn't my character. But when coach Tai handled us, he taught us what is 'Heartstrong'. He taught us that we can't give up until it's over.)

As the graduating Lady Eagle takes a break, she also plans to wait for the next tryout schedule of the Philippine women's volleyball national team. – Rappler.com