The Bulldogs advance to the title round for the 6th straight year

Published 3:34 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Bulldogs are back in the finals again as they defeated 4th-seeded University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers in 3 sets, 25-13, 25-13, 31-29, on Sunday, April 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This is the Bulldogs' 6th straight finals appearance in the UAAP Men's Volleyball tournament.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Ateneo vs Far Eastern University do-or-die semis match. – Rappler.com