(3RD UPDATE) The defending champions trip the NU Lady Bulldogs and arrange a title showdown vs the FEU Lady Tamaraws

Published 5:34 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3RD UPDATE) – Reigning champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers will return to the UAAP Finals after outclassing the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 27-25, 25-22, 25-11, on Sunday, April 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This is the Lady Spikers’ 10th straight finals appearance under champion coach Ramil de Jesus.

Kim Dy led the Lady Spikers with 17 points, followed by Tin Tiamzon with 11 points. Dawn Macandili made 23 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

The Lady Spikers will face the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in Game 1 of the women’s volleyball best-of-three title series on Saturday, April 28, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The last time the two teams met in the finals was in Season 71, where DLSU emerged as the champion.

Playing her final season, Jaja Santiago ended her UAAP career with 17 points off 13 spikes for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Spikers showed no mercy in the third frame and quickly finished off the Lady Bulldogs after two tight sets. Julia Ipac’s attack made it a 10-point lead, 21-11, and she later also brought DLSU to match point.

Audrey Paran’s low attack sealed the win for DLSU.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a strong start to the game as they led DLSU by 5 points, 12-7. Kim Dy scored a personal 5-1 run for DLSU that tied the score at 19-all.

NU escaped the stalemate and Jaja Santiago was able bring the team to set point. Arriane Layug extended the set which gave the Lady Spikers a chance to close out the set with an ace by Desiree Cheng.

The Lady Spikers did not give up the lead in the second set despite NU’s efforts to stay within striking distance. DLSU made up for their errors as May Luna brought it to set point and Tin Tiamzon’s block gave the Lady Spikers a 2-0 match advantage.

The Scores

DLSU (3) – Dy 17, Tiamzon 11, Baron 9, Cheng 8, Ogunsanya 6, Cobb 3, Layug 2, Ipac 2, Luna 1.

NU (0) – Santiago 17, Nabor 8, Sato 6, Doromal 3, Singh 3, Urdas 1, Paran 1.

– Rappler.com