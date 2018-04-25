The reigning champions will clash with NU in the UAAP Finals for the 5th straight time

Published 4:13 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –The Ateneo Blue Eagles clinched a 5th straight UAAP men's volleyball finals berth.

The reigning champions defeated twice-to-beat Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in Game 2 of the semis in 4 sets, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, on Wednesday, April 25, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Blue Eagles will face archrivals National University (NU) Bulldogs for the 5th straight time in the first game of the finals on Saturday, April 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com