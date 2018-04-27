The DLSU Lady Spikers and the FEU Lady Tamaraws will clash on Saturday, April 28, 4pm, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

Published 5:00 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The title showdown between reigning champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers and Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws gets going on Saturday, April 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As the Lady Spikers target a 3rd consecutive crown, the Lady Tamaraws aim to challenge the favorites starting in Game 1 of the best-of-three series of the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball.

Both teams look to ride on their winning momentum. The Lady Tamaraws emerged victorious in their last 5 games, including their semis win against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lady Spikers cruised through the second round undefeated and swept National University in the Final 4.

Expect a tight showdown as both elimination round games featuring the two finalists wrapped up in 5 sets, with the Lady Spikers escaping with the win in both games.

– Rappler.com