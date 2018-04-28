The substitute outside hitter withstands finals pressure to deliver what coach Ramil De Jesus asked of her

Published 9:30 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – May Luna peaked at the right time as she flashed her champion potential that helped De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers edge out Far Eastern University on Saturday, April 28.

The outside hitter came off the bench to score 9 crucial points, including back-to-back aces that allowed DLSU to take charge in the 3rd and last set.

This was a product of her desire to pay back DLSU head coach Ramil de Jesus’ unwavering trust in her.

“Ayaw ko na mawala yung pinagkatiwalaan ka ni coach tapos parang hindi mo gagawin. Gusto ko na buo pa rin ang tiwala niya. Panghahawakan ko 'yun,” said Luna.

(I don’t want to lose that trust that coach has in me. I want to make sure that his complete trust is there. I will keep his trust.)

De Jesus also admitted that he does put his complete trust in his impact substitute as she has constantly delivered stellar performances throughout the season.

“Buo naman tiwala ko sa kanya kasi sa practice naman, masipag naman and maganda yung performance niya every training, kaya confident ako na pagpasok niya, magdedeliver,” said De Jesus.

(My trust in her is complete because she’s hard working and her performance during practices is good, that’s why I’m confident that when she goes in the court, she will deliver.)

Although it was a straight-set win for DLSU, Luna and the rest of Lady Spikers will be ready for whatever FEU has in store for them. The defending champions are aiming to complete their finals sweep on Wednesday, May 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com