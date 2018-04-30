The Blue Eagle becomes the first player in UAAP volleyball history to win the MVP award in every season of his entire collegiate career

Published 5:57 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jersey retirements are done only for players who have left an indelible mark and influence on their teams.

And De La Salle University Lady Spikers star Kim Dy believes beau and Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle's Marck Espejo should get one.

After all, Espejo just won his 5th Most Valuable Player award in the UAAP, making him the only player in league volleyball history to win the highest individual honor in every season of his entire collegiate career.

Dy took to Twitter to support the call of Espejo's jersey retirement by tweeting "#RetireMarckEspejosJersey."

The hard-hitting Espejo also won his 4th Best Spiker award, second Best Server award and his second straight Best Scorer plum. He also dropped a league-record 55 points in the semifinals against FEU that helped Ateneo reach the finals.

Dy teased Espejo, who took home half of the 8 individual awards excluding the Rookie of the Year, about his recent accomplishments.

"puno na altar mo @MarckEspejooo hahahahahaha," wrote Dy on Twitter.

puno na altar mo @MarckEspejooo hahahahahaha https://t.co/ySem1v9bMb — Kim Kianna Dy (@KiannaDy) April 30, 2018

It should be noted, however, that Ateneo does not retire its players' jerseys, including that of Alyssa Valdez, who steered the Lady Eagles to two UAAP championships while winning 3 league MVPs. – Rappler.com