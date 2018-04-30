The Thai tactician steered the Ateneo Lady Eagles to their first UAAP championship

Published 7:50 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University formally bid farewell to Tai Bundit and thanked him not just for the two UAAP titles he delivered for the Lady Eagles, but also for his contributions to collegiate volleyball.

In a memo addressed to the Ateneo community, university president Fr Jett Villarin, SJ, expressed his gratitude to Bundit, who led the school to back-to-back UAAP championships in his 5 years at the helm.

The Thai tactician announced soon after the Lady Eagles crashed out of the semifinals against Far Eastern University that he is "not coming back to Ateneo."

"As we bid farewell to Coach Tai, we thank him for all that he has contributed to Ateneo volleyball and to collegiate volleyball. The highlight of his career as head coach is the back-to-back championships in Seasons 76 and 77," Villarin said in his memo.

"He shepherded the team to rise above all odds and win our first UAAP women's volleyball championship, which ushered a new level of competitiveness in the sport, and ignited a newfound love in the hearts of its supporters."

READ: University President @FrJett thanks outgoing Ateneo Women's Volleyball Coach Tai Bundit and Team Manager Tony Boy Liao for their contributions to the university's volleyball program, and wishes them well in future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/ARdS0VgM0Q — The GUIDON Sports (@TheGUIDONSports) April 30, 2018

Despite his exit from Ateneo, Bundit will remain in the Philippines as head coach of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, which starts its season in May.

The Lady Eagles look to rebuild for Season 81, and Villarin wrote that they are already searching for Bundit's replacement.

"The University Athletics Office has taken the lead in searching for a new head coach of the Lady Eagles and in ensuring that heartstrong even becomes stronger in the years ahead," said the Ateneo president.

Villarin also thanked team manager Tony Boy Liao. – Rappler.com