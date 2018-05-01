Will the DLSU Lady Spikers be crowned for the 3rd consecutive year? Or will the FEU Lady Tamaraws force a do-or-die match?

Published 6:19 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers shoot for a series sweep against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball finals on Wednesday, May 2, 4pm, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Led by Kim Dy and May Luna, the back-to-back champions took Game 1 in straight sets, 29-27, 25-21, 25-22, as the Lady Spikers’ championship experience spelled the difference in the match.

But the Lady Tamaraws, bannered by Bernadette Pons, aim to even the series.

Will the DLSU Lady Spikers be crowned for the 3rd consecutive year? Or will the FEU Lady Tamaraws force a do-or-die Game 3?

Follow Rappler Sports for live updates.

A Twitter List by rapplerdotcom

– Rappler.com