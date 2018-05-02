(3RD UPDATE) After an incredible first-set turnaround, La Salle completes sweep of FEU for 11th UAAP Women's Volleyball title

Published 6:12 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3RD UPDATE) – The queens of UAAP Volleyball kept their tiaras in Taft.

The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers captured the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball championship after sweeping the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24, in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dawn Macandili bagged the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

Taking the fire out of the Lady Tamaraws right in the first set, the Lady Spikers overcame multiple set points in an incredible run that saw Kim Dy leading the charge.

Dy unleashed 3 of the Lady Spikers' last 4 points that helped turn a 21-24 deficit into a 26-24 first-set win.

With the momentum clearly swinging on their side, the Lady Spikers held off every challenge from the Lady Tamaraws in the next two sets on the way to their 11th overall championship.

Dy led the Lady Spikers with 19 points off 16 spikes, two blocks and one ace. Majoy Baron and Tiamzon chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Macandili made 21 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions to cap off her final year in the UAAP.

FEU captain Bernadeth Pons also bid the league goodbye, scoring 17 points while making 15 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions in her last game.

The Lady Spikers looked all set to wrap up the series as Michelle Cobb’s ace brought it to match point, 24-20. But the Lady Tamaraws roared back with a 4-0 rally to extend the 3rd set.

Dy nabbed the second championship point with a drop as Tiamzon sealed it for the Lady Spikers.

After the momentum-shifting first set, the Lady Spikers continued to roll in the second frame as they scored 7 unanswered points for a 14-7 advantage. FEU narrowed the gap to 3 before La Salle again took command with the league’s best server Desiree Cheng bringing it to set point and Aduku Ogunsanya closing it out with an ace. – Rappler.com