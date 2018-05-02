The 5-time UAAP MVP might take his talents to the land of the rising sun

Published 5:18 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The volleyball phenom Marck Espejo already has plans of reaching greater heights in the sport.

However, you might not find him here in the Philippines.

"Sa career abroad, may offer. Pero syempre di pa naman sure kasi wala pang final decision. Wala pang signing contract pero may mga nag-offer na," said Espejo during the post-game press conference.

Both Espejo and Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro did not disclose the Japanese team. Almadro only hinted that team is planning on a press conference for the big announcement at the end of May 2018.

"At the end of the month, they really want a big press conference. I’m sure everybody will be there. It’s a huge team in Japan," said Almadro.

In the meantime, Espejo will be joining Almadro's team Cignal HD Spikers in the Premier Volleyball Leagure Reinforced conference.

Espejo ended his UAAP career with the Ateneo Blue Eagles as a 5-time men's volleyball MVP. He led the Blue Eagles to their first championship in Season 77 and helped them extend their reign for a 3-year title romp.

Ateneo failed to defend its title as the National University swept the Blue Eagles in the best-of-three finals series for the championship. – Rappler.com