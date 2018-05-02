Both Dawn Macandili and Kim Dy have been training with De Jesus since high school

Published 9:16 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After winning his 11th UAAP Women's Volleyball title with De La Salle University (DLSU), head coach Ramil de Jesus feels proud that his long-time players Dawn Macandili and Kim Dy emerged as champions yet again.

De Jesus has virtually seen Macandili, the Season 80 Finals MVP, and Dy, DLSU's best scorer, grow up as both players have been training with him since their high school years in De La Salle Zobel. He even admitted that they are closer to him than his family.

"Mahaba yung years na nagsama kami since nung high school. Mas matagal ko pa yata kasama to sa family ko e. Buong week kasama ko sila," said De Jesus.

(We've been together for a long time since high school. I spend more time with them than my family. I'm with them for a whole week.)

"Sa pagtulog na lang siguro kami nagkakahiwalay e. Ganun kami ka-close," joked De Jesus.



(It is only when we sleep that we're apart. We're that close.)

Both Dy and Macandili have always appreciated De Jesus' teachings, noting that playing for La Salle may have been the best decision of their careers.

"Siguro it’s the best decision I made na mag-La Salle kasi hindi lang yung skills ko ang na-develop ni coach kundi pati ang character ko as a person, inside and outside the court," said Macandili.

(I guess going to La Salle is the best decision I made because it's not only the skills that coach develops, but it's also my character as a person inside and outside the court.)

"Coming into La Salle kasi, alam namin na maraming magagaling na players so mahihirapan talaga kami. So if we really worked hard, matutuwa si coach sa'yo," added Dy.



(Coming into La Salle, We knew that there were a lot of good players and we'd have a hard time. So if we really worked hard, coach would be pleased with you.)

Both Dy and Macandili will soon begin a new chapter with De Jesus in the Philippine Superliga team F2 Logistics. And this early, the graduating players are excited to continue their volleyball careers in the professional league still under their champion coach.

"Sobrang happy ako na makakasama ko pa rin si coach Ramil sa professional career ko kasi talagang bilib ako sa sistema niya and the way he coaches and treats his players na hindi lang coach-to-player relationship yung importante sa kanya, it's also outside the court, yung relationship n'yo with the coaches," said Macandili.

(I'm so happy that I'll still be with coach in my professional career because I believe in his system and the way he coaches and treats his players, it's not only a coach-to-player relationship that is important to him, it's also outside the court, our relationship with the coaches.) – Rappler.com