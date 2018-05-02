Graduating players Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza have yet to accept the offer, but both promise they'll always be at FEU's side

Published 11:30 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) head coach George Pascua wants his graduating players Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza to stay with the FEU Lady Tamaraws. But this time, as members of the volleyball coaching staff.

"Si Kyla pala coaching staff ng juniors namin. So si Pons, sa women’s," said Pascua.

(Kyla will be in the juniors coaching staff, while Pons will be in the women's staff.)

Pascua said he's eager to have both players on board, believing they can help the FEU volleyball program after a heartbreaking but learning experience that saw the Lady Tamaraws bow to 3-peat champion De La Salle University in the UAAP best-of-three finals series.

"Sa akin kasi, gusto namin ma-involve, ma-feel din nila, kasi next year syempre ang next target namin mag-champion. Para hindi man sila nag-champion as a player, matikman nila as a coaching staff."



(For me, I wanted them to feel and get involved next year because our next target is to become champions. Since they didn't get to win the championship as a player, they can have a taste of it as part of the coaching staff.)

Both Pons and Atienza have yet to accept Pascua's offers. But Pons admits feeling "overwhelmed" with the trust Pascua has given in her, so the FEU captain promised to stick around with the team even in another capacity.

"Nakaka-overwhelm kasi ‘yun nga may tiwala si coach sa amin na para ilagay kami sa coaching staff, pero sabi ko nga hindi talaga ako sure kung magco-commit ako, pero tutulong pa ako sa FEU," said Pons.

(It's overwhelming that coach trusts us enough to put us in the coaching staff. I'm not yet sure if I can commit, but I'll still help the FEU team.)

Despite failing to win a set in the finals series, Pons remains proud that the Lady Tamaraws made it to the finals in her last year. She believes that the finals experience will only make the team stronger and hungrier in its bid for FEU's 30th UAAP Women's Volleyball title.

"So hopefully yung experience na ito is stepping stone sa mga natitira next year to bounce back," said Pons.

(Hopefully, this experience will be a stepping stone for the remaining players so that they can bounce back next year.) – Rappler.com