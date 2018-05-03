Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, and Majoy Baron find championship formula in sheer hard work

Published 2:09 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven-time UAAP champion coach Ramil De Jesus admits he usually doesn't get to recruit the cream of the crop.

But the La Salle women's volleyball coach said aside from banking on a tried and tested system, he's always on the look out for hard working players, just like graduating veterans Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili. (READ: De Jesus glad to see DLSZ players Macandili, Dy graduate with a crown)

"Dumating si Dawn, masipag lang. Ito naman si Kianna, athletic kasi e. Si Joy tangkad lang talaga. Pero very thankful ako sa na-reach nila ngayon," said De Jesus of his 3 star players.

(When Dawn came, she was only hard working. Kianna was only athletic and Joy was just tall. However, I'm very thankful for what they've achieved now.)

"Bihira yung dumadating sa akin na players na very talented. Hard worker itong mga 'to kaya umangat level nila," added De Jesus.

(It is rare for me to get very talented players. The girls are hard workers, that's why they were able to raise their level of play.)

The trio proved De Jesus right as the Lady Spikers bagged their 3rd straight UAAP championship after sweeping the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in the Season 80 finals series. (READ: Still peerless, DLSU Lady Spikers reign as 3-peat UAAP champions)

Moreover, Dy, Macandili and Baron's collection of individual awards proved that sheer hard work really pays off.

The trio knew what heartbreak felt like when 4 years ago, the Lady Spikers failed to complete their 4-peat title bid as fierce rival Ateneo overcame their thrice-to-beat advantage to steal the Season 76 crown.

But the UAAP championship returned to La Salle two seasons later – the year that Dy stepped up on the way to winning the Season 78 Finals MVP award.

The following year, middle blocker Baron surprisingly outplayed National University star Jaja Santiago to capture the Season 79 MVP award.

This season, it was Macandili's turn to cop a Finals MVP plum as the libero's defensive skills also proved key in the Lady Spikers' campaign.

As his 3 veterans graduate, De Jesus hardly feels worried. He believes he'll find more players like Dy, Macandili, and Baron who can prove that dedication can fuel La Salle's winning tradition.

"In my 20 years, laging may nawawala at laging may nagsstep up."

(In my 20 years, there are always players who leave but there are players who always step up.) – Rappler.com