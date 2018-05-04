The España-based squad clinched its 3rd general championship in 4 years

Published 11:00 AM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP general championship plum stays in España.

After reclaiming the crown last year, University of Santo Tomas (UST) sustained its dominance to bag the Season 80 general championship.

The Tigers took home 6 titles from women's beach volleyball, women's tennis, women's track and field, poomsae and the men's and women's judo tournaments.

UST also tallied 7 silver medals and 3 bronze medals for a total of 283 points that gave the school its 42nd overall crown and 3rd title in 4 years.

The results of the men's football tournament secured UST's lead over second placer De La Salle University (DLSU) as the Golden Booters clinched a finals berth over Ateneo while the DLSU Green Archers fell to eventual champions University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the Final 4.

The Archers finished with 269 points after banking on the winning campaigns of their women’s teams in volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis, and chess.

UP (234 points), which rounded out the top 3, capped its season with a men's football championship to edge out Ateneo (230) by 4 points.

The Blue Eagles ruled in the men’s event of basketball, judo, and swimming, and the distaff side of swimming.

Next season’s host National University garnered 179 points with a sweep of taekwondo and victories in men’s volleyball, badminton, beach volleyball, table tennis, and chess, and women’s basketball.

University of the East continued to lord it over in both fencing divisions and men’s tennis to earn 168 points.

Season 80 host Far Eastern University landed 7th with one championship from the men's track and field tournament.

Adamson University, which settled for last place with 101 points, had two gold medals from the baseball and softball tournaments and one bronze from the men's basketball tournament.

Schools earn points in each sporting event with the champion getting 15 points and the runner-up 12 points. – Rappler.com