Check out the blockbuster games in the UAAP Season 81 opening weekend

Published 10:08 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP is just around the corner!

As the country's top collegiate league revs up Season 81 with a preseason 1-on-1 Hoop Challenge on Friday, August 17, it also unveils the blockbuster games in the opening weekend of the men's basketball tournament.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles kick off their back-to-back championship bid versus the Adamson Falcons on Sunday, September 9, 4pm at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. (READ: New year, new mission: How Tab Baldwin is keeping Ateneo grounded)

The league officially gets going with an opening ceremony on Saturday, September 8, 12nn at the MOA Arena, followed by the first game between the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and University of the East Red Warriors at 2pm.

Season 81 host National University caps off Saturday's games against University of Santo Tomas at 4pm.

Last season's runner-up De La Salle University and traditional favorite Far Eastern University renew their rivalry on Sunday, 12nn.

