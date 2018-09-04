The league, however, requests that timeouts and play intervals be drum-free

Published 3:58 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP has relaxed its new limits on pep squad drums for Season 81.

In a memo released by UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag on Tuesday, September 4, the league said it will be allowing 4 bass and two snare drums during games – an increase from the initial limit of two bass and one snare drums.

The initial 2-1 limit was met with widespread backlash online from fans of multiple constituent universities, with most saying that the booming in-game drum beats make the game more exciting.

While the revision is still one bass drum short of the rule until Season 80, the beat volume and intensity will still be closer to the old ways.

The league, however, still encourages pep squads to "be more in tune with the ebb and flow of the games rather than indiscrimate, incessant pounding from tip-off to the final buzzer."

It also requests that timeouts and play intervals be drum-free.

Hosted by National University, Season 81 tips off on Saturday, September 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com