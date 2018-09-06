The Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting star will join a star-studded UAAP opening lineup

Published 8:54 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Basketball fans' best wish has been granted as UAAP Season 81 host National University confirmed that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will grace the opening ceremony on Saturday, September 8 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Curry will be joined by a star-studded UAAP opening lineup which includes Korean pop star Minzy of the now defunct 2NE1. Local celebrities James Reid and Sponge Cola will also be entertaining the crowd in the grand opening starting at 12 noon.

The two-time NBA MVP returns to Manila for the first time since 2015 in an Under Armour tour to promote his Curry 5 signature basketball shoe.

We wonder if the three-time NBA champion would stay on to watch the University of the Philippines and University of East kick off the men's basketball action at 2pm. Now that would be a sure treat for some of the country's top collegiate players. – Rappler.com