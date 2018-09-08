The UP Fighting Maroons get their collegiate basketball campaign off to a strong start

Published 4:12 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The new-look UP Fighting Maroons opened their UAAP Season 81 campaign with an 87-58 rout over the UE Red Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 8.

Cebuano hotshot Jun Manzo sparked a 12-3 run to open the 4th quarter as the Maroons zoomed to a 22-point lead, 70-48, off back-to-back and-one layups.

The scattered Warriors scrambled to regain control, but UP repeatedly penetrated their defense inside to seal the deal.

After a 10-0 start by UP in the 1st period, UE settled down and inched within 3 at the start of the 2nd, 15-18. They built on this momentum and seized their first lead of the game, 29-28, with 2:40 left before the half.

However, they would not come close to this lead again after a 25-12 third-quarter outburst by the Maroons, ending with a 58-45 advantage entering the 4th. – Rappler.com