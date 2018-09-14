All affected UAAP and NCAA games will be moved to a later date

Published 11:58 AM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP and the NCAA have postponed their games on Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15 due to Typhoon Ompong.

The NCAA called off basketball and badminton action on Friday, while the UAAP also canceled the basketball and chess tournaments on Saturday.

All affected games will be moved to a later date.

Defending champion San Beda and Perpetual Help was set to clash at 2 pm and banner a triple-header that also included the 12 noon duel between Arellano and San Sebastian, and the 4 pm match between Letran and St. Benilde on Friday.

Ateneo's bid for back-to-back wins as well as Adamson's quest to stay on the winning track will also have to wait.

The defending champion Blue Eagles were slated to take on last season's fierce semifinal rival Far Eastern University at 2 pm, before the Adamson and La Salle duel at 4 pm on Saturday.

"After due consultation and considering what appears to be a severe weather disturbance, the UAAP deems it best for everyone's interests to cancel the basketball games tomorrow Saturday, September 15, 2018," UAAP Season 81 president Nilo Ocampo said in a statement.

The NCAA badminton matches on Friday and the UAAP chess tournaments this weekend were also pushed to a later date. – Rappler.com