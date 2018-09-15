All canceled weekend games will be reset to a later date

Published 1:02 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP called off the basketball games scheduled Sunday, September 16 due to Typhoon Ompong.

University of Santo Tomas was slated to take on a University of the Philippines side that would have played minus head coach Bo Perasol, who was handed a one-game suspension after getting ejected in the Maroons' 79-87 loss to Ateneo.

Perasol will likely serve his one-game ban on Sunday, September 23 when the Maroons battle Far Eastern University.

"As Typhoon Ompong ravages Northern Luzon, and affecting Metro Manila as well with heavy rains, tomorrow's games (September 16, 2018) will likewise be reset to another date," UAAP Season 81 president Nilo Ocampo said in a statement.

The Tigers, who recently stunned heavyweight FEU, had hoped for back-to-back wins at 4 pm, while National University had targeted the same goal against University of the East at 1 pm Sunday.

The league also canceled the basketball matches on Saturday, September 15 and the chess tournaments this weekend due to inclement weather. – Rappler.com