Published 6:00 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New champions have emerged in the last five seasons of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament. So defending champion Ateneo certainly knows that it’s a whole lot tougher to chase for back-to-back crowns.

"In my mind there's no such thing as defending champions," said Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin. "This is a different team than last year. Last year's team was [the champion], these guys are nobodies. It's our job to prove ourselves over the next four months."

Fierce rival La Salle, last season’s finalist, remains in the conversation despite a retooled roster under new coach Louie Gonzales.

But there’s always Far Eastern University, the perennial title contender poised to challenge the two glamour squads with its veteran-laden crew.

Adamson expects a breakthrough season as the Falcons go on their third year with multi-titled coach Franz Pumaren.

University of the Philippines hopes to contend with a beefed-up squad, while University of Santo Tomas also tries to rise from the cellars with new coach and former champion La Salle mentor Aldin Ayo.

National University aims to surprise with its young crew and University of the East vies to do the same with new young coach Joe Silva.

