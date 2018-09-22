The Blue Eagles cruise to their second straight triumph in the UAAP men's basketball tournament

Published 6:39 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles flexed their defensive muscles and muzzled the NU Bulldogs, 72-46, in the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, September 22 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Thirdy Ravena unloaded 13 points to lead the Blue Eagles, who picked up their second straight win after a stunning opening-day loss to unbeaten Adamson.

Ravena also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Asistio added 9 markers in the balanced Ateneo charge with a 3-of-5 (60%) shots from downtown.

NU’s 46 points is the lowest scoring output in the UAAP since Ateneo held UP to 43 points on September 30, 2015 (56-43).

The defending champs heavily stagnated the Bulldogs offense in the first half, holding them to just 18 points at intermission – 9 per quarter.

Things only got worse in the 3rd quarter as Ateneo also got their offense going on top of sustained defense.

Asistio extended the blowout to 23 points, 45-22, off a face-up contested triple at the 4:54 mark.

Only Enzo Joson broke double-digits in scoring from the Bulldogs side with 11, 9 coming in the first half. Reserve big man Jonas Tibayan chipped in 8 points with 4 boards in the forgettable loss.

– Rappler.com