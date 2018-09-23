The Tamaraws roll past the Maroons for their second triumph in the UAAP men's basketball tournament

Published 3:06 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws took advantage of UP coach Bo Perasol’s suspension as they routed the Fighting Maroons, 89-73, in the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, September 23.

Prince Orizu finished with a perfect 7-of-7 clip for 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Tamaraws rebounded from an upset loss to UST to improve to a 2-1 record.

Arvin Tolentino came off the bench for 13 markers with a sterling 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Wendell Comboy added 12 points and Jasper Parker collected 11 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Tams.

UP deputy Ricky Dandan called the shots for the Maroons as Perasol served a one-game suspension after getting ejected for charging on court and lashing out at a game official during UP’s 79-87 loss to Ateneo.

Perasol was supposed to serve his suspension against UST, but last weekend's games were canceled due to inclement weather.

It was a Tamaraw masterclass for the entire first half as the entire team waxed hot. Tolentino and Hubert Cani conspired to end the half at a 12-2 run, 49-35, punctuated by a buzzer-beating Cani three.

FEU ended the half shooting 55% compared to UP's 36%.

Changing baskets at the 3rd quarter did nothing to reverse UP's fortunes, as FEU's gap widened to as high as 25, 69-44, after a Tolentino spin and score at the 50-second mark.

Javi Gomez de Liaño led UP with 15 points off the bench. His younger brother Juan chipped in 13 markers with 4 boards and 4 assists while Jun Manzo added 11 points and 6 dimes in the sorry loss.

The Maroons absorbed their second straight loss for a 1-2 card.

The Scores

FEU 89 – Orizu 15, Tolentino 13, Comboy 12, Parker 11, Iñigo 11, Cani 8, Ebona 8, Tuffin 5, Stockton 3, Gonzales 2, Escoto 1, Bayquin 0.

UP 73 – Gomez de Liaño Ja 15, Gomez de Liaño Ju 13, Manzo 11, Desiderio 10, Akhuetie 9, Prado 8, Vito 3, Murrell 2, Lim 2, Jaboneta 0, Tungcab 0, Gozum 0, Dario 0, Spencer 0.

Quarters: 25-13, 49-35, 69-46, 89-73.

– Rappler.com