The Ateneo mentor clarifies his remarks on Dave Ildefonso's decision to join National University

Published 2:24 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin offered his apologies and explained his motive on making a comment for Dave Ildefonso to "rethink" his decision in joining the National University (NU) Bulldogs in a statement Monday, September 24.

"In the NU post game press conference, I made reference to Dave Ildefonso and his decision to attend NU rather than Ateneo in discussing the recruitment process which we all go through at the university level," said the Ateneo champion coach.

"My intent was to highlight the competitive nature of recruiting. I did not mean to cause Dave, his family or the NU team and community any displeasure with my answer."

"Therefore, to them all, I offer my sincerest apologies."

In the post-game presser last Saturday, September 22, Baldwin explained that Ildefonso was supposed to be one of Ateneo's blue chip recruits coming from the UAAP Season 80 juniors champion Blue Eaglets.

But the juniors Mythical Five member took his talents to NU, joining father Danny and brother Shaun in the NU Bulldogs for his collegiate career.

“I think that we wanted Dave to rethink that decision or perhaps in hindsight, wonder why he made that decision," said Baldwin of Ildefonso which eventually caused a stir.

Prior to the game against Ateneo, the younger Ildefonso was leading the team with an average of 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

However, the defending champions limited him to only 4 points and took the blowout win on Saturday.

"Well I don’t think I made a wrong decision, switching schools," replied Ildefonso to Baldwin after the Ateneo post-game press conference.

"Whatever statement they were sending me, I didn’t get it. It’s a rookie year, I’m bouncing back." – Rappler.com