The Adamson Falcons strengthen their hold of the UAAP top spot with a 5-0 record

Published 3:01 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons kept rolling in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament, this time dropping the National U Bulldogs, 63-58, on Saturday, September 29, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Before holding off the Bulldogs' fightback in the final stretch, the undefeated Falcons methodically piled on their lead and coasted to an 11-point advantage, 34-23, early in the 3rd by way of an ever deadly Sean Manganti floater.

The streaky forward got injured, however, midway through the period after teammate Jed Colonia landed on his legs after a rebound battle.

The Bulldogs took advantage of his absence and inched within 4, 39-43, to open the 4th frame. This forced the hand of coach Franz Pumaren to sub Manganti back in at the 9:25 mark.

However, it was Simon Camacho who caught fire instead, gunning a personal 8-2 run to put the Falcons back in control, 51-41, with 6:25 remaining.

The Bulldogs stormed back within 3, 55-58, after a goaltending call on Dave Ildefonso's layup, but Ildefonso negated it by fouling Papi Sarr for the and-one, 60-55, with 29.5 ticks left in regulation.

Sarr blew the bonus shot, but rookie point guard Jerom Lastimosa corralled a huge offensive board, forcing NU to intentionally foul to stop the clock.

ldefonso got open for a 3-pointer, 58-61, with 17 seconds left, but Manganti sank his freebies off the duty foul, 62-58, to seal the deal.

Manganti – who knocked in the game-winner in Adamson's thrilling escape versus UP last Wednesday – led the balanced charge with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Sarr got an 11-point, 10-board double-double while Jerrick Ahanmisi mellowed down a bit for 11 points and 2 boards.

Ildefonso led the Bulldogs anew with 14 points and 3 boards while embattled forward Troy Rike managed 8 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

NU absorbed its third straight setback after opening the season with a win over UST.

The Scores

Adamson 63 – Manganti 14, Sarr 11, Ahanmisi 11, Camacho 8, Espeleta 4, Lastimosa 4, Zaldivar 4, Mojica 3, Colonia 2, Bernardo 2, Magbuhos 0, Pingoy 0, Catapusan 0.

NU 58 – Ildefonso D 14, Joson 11, Rike 8, Ildefonso S 6, Morido 6, Galinato 4, Yu 3, Gaye 2, Tibayan 2, Clemente 2, Diputado 0, Gallego 0, Sinclair 0.

Quarters: 11-10, 26-21, 43-35, 63-58.

– Rappler.com