The Blue Eagles overwhelm the Tigers to post another lopsided UAAP victory and keep solo second at 4-1

Published 5:53 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept the blowouts going in the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament, this time wrecking the UST Growling Tigers, 85-53, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday, September 29.

Angelo Kouame had a near-perfect game of 20 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks squeezed in just 19 minutes of action.

Thirdy Ravena unloaded 11 points, while Isaac Go added 8 points and 11 boards in the 32-point shredding.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin also continued his winning ways over UST coach Aldin Ayo in their first match since last year's Finals, when Ayo was still helming the De La Salle Green Archers.

The Blue Eagles kept hold of the solo second spot in the early season with a 4-1 record while the Tigers fell to a three-way tie at 1-3 for a share of 5th place with National University and University of the Philippines.

Ateneo also ripped University of the East (89-62) and National U (72-46) in its previous outings.

The reigning UAAP champs showed why they're at the top of the food chain right from the get-go.

Led by Kouame’s 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, the Eagles left the Tigers in the dust with an 18-8 second-quarter run en route to a 37-18 lead by halftime.

At the break, Ateneo had almost as many second-chance points (17) as UST’s total points (18). They also shot 46% from the field, doubling UST’s 23% clip.

The lead ballooned to 27 points, 57-30, after a wide-open triple by UAAP juniors Mythical Five member SJ Belangel.

Renzo Subido paced UST anew with 19 points and 4 rebounds on a 7-of-21 (33%) shooting. Super rookie CJ Cansino chipped in 15 markers and 10 boards in the double-double effort.

The Scores

Ateneo 85 – Kouame 20, Ravena 11, Go 8, Asistio 8, Belangel 7, Nieto Mi 6, Nieto Ma 5, Daves 4, Tio 4, Wong 3, Andrade 3, Navarro 2, Black 2, Mamuyac 2, Mendoza 0.

UST 53 – Subido 19, Cansino 15, Akomo 9, Huang 6, Lee 2, Mahinay 2, Cosejo 0, Marcos 0, Zamora 0, Bataller 0, Lagumen 0, Agustin 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 37-18, 61-35, 85-53.

– Rappler.com