The hot-shooting UE Red Warriors demolish the FEU Tamaraws by 25 points to clinch their first UAAP Season 81 victory

Published 6:19 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A hot-shooting University of the East showed up and surprisingly overwhelmed powerhouse Far Eastern University all the way.

The UE Red Warriors just completed the statement win of the season, stunning the FEU Tamaraws in a 90-65 rout in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournaments at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 30.

The Red Warriors were red-hot from the get-go, ending the 1st half up 12, 43-31, thanks to Jason Varilla's 15 points, all coming from three-point range.

Alvin Pasaol also made his usual production, unloading 25 points and 9 rebounds as the Red Warriors kept their distance from the Tamaraws all the way and erected a 33-point advantage, 88-55, in the 4th quarter.

Varilla also finished with 17 points for the Red Warriors, who ended their four-game losing spell to crash into the win column.

“Well at least the monkey is off my back as a coach,” said new UE mentor Joe Silva. “Sobrang blessed ako, sobrang humbled. Buti nanalo na kami. It's a relief.”

(I feel very blessed, very humbled. It’s a good thing that we won. It’s a relief.)

UE kept at the pressure in the 2nd half and FEU found no answer as Phillip Manalang – who finished with 13 points and 12 assists – also sizzled in the closing quarters.

“Hard work pays off,” added Silva. “ I just told them that work hard, and results will follow. I told the boys, we deserve to win a game. We've been playing well, we've been practicing well, it's time to take what you deserve.”

Jason Strait drained a well-contested long two as time expired in the 3rd to help UE end the period up 17, 63-46.

Mark Maloles drained back-to-back threes to extend the lead to 23, 69-46, at the 8:50 mark as the UE bench goes crazy in celebration.

Chris Connor and Pasaol drained two more threes as UE climbed up to a 31-point lead, 81-50, with 4:33 left on the way to the 25-point demolition.

The Tamaraws slipped to a 2-2 record.

The Scores

UE 90 – Pasaol 25, Varilla 17, Manalang 13, Bartolome 8, Maloles 8, Conner 7, Beltran 3, Antiporda 3, Gallardo 2, Cullar 2, Strait 2, Lacap 0, Sobrevega 0.

FEU 65 – Cani 12, Tolentino 11, Ramirez 7, Comboy 6, Bienes 6, Orizu 5, Tuffin 5, Escoto 5, Parker 4, Gonzales 4, Inigo 0, Ebona 0, Stockton 0, Bayquin 0, Jopia 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 43-31, 63-46, 90-65.

– Rappler.com