The FEU Tamaraws survive a tough challenge from the NU Bulldogs to grab a share of third place in the UAAP

Published 6:14 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University made sure it won't get embarrassed yet again.

After absorbing a shock loss to erstwhile winless UE, the FEU Tamaraws bounced back by holding off the freefalling NU Bulldogs, 73-68, in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tourament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 3.

Wendell Comboy waxed hot for FEU with 18 points on a 3-of-4 shooting from downtown.

Kenneth Tuffin backed him up with 9 points with a 3-of-4 clip from deep – including a dagger three, 71-63, with 1:07 left in regulation – and 6 rebounds.

“Of course you're always happy with a bounce-back victory. But our problem is after victory. Ang sama namin mag-respond sa victory,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

“More than bouncing back, kailangan naming gawin is to be consistent with our approach to every game.”

(Of course you're always happy with a bounce-back victory. But our problem is after the victory. We don’t respond well after a victory. More than bouncing back, we need to be consistent with our approach to every game.)

FEU climbed to 3-2, tying La Salle for third in the standings while NU skidded to its fourth straight loss at 1-4 for a three-way tie with UST and UE at the bottom.

After trailing by 3 midway through the 3rd quarter, 44-47, the Tamaraws charged to the end of the quarter with a 10-2 run to go up 5, 54-49.

The Scores

FEU 73 – Comboy 18, Tuffin 9, Tolentino 9, Gonzales 9, Orizu 8, Escoto 8, Ebona 6, Parker 4, Cani 2, Stockton 0, Iñigo 0.

NU 68 – Clemente 15, Ildefonso D 11, Aquino 11, Joson 7, Diputado 6, Yu 6, Ildefonso S 5, Gallego 3, Gaye 2, Morido 2, Rike 0, TIbayan 0, Malonzo 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 37-37, 54-49, 73-68.

– Rappler.com