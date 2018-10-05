The UAAP's biggest rivals will meet for the first time in Season 81 on Saturday, October 6, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 5:24 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Archers will clash for the first time this UAAP season on Saturday, October 6, 4 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bolstered by a four-game blowout winning streak, the defending champion Blue Eagles easily hold an edge over their fierce rivals.

But Ateneo star Matt Nieto thinks there's no reason to underestimate the La Salle side. (READ: Matt Nieto: Ateneo’s blowout wins hardly matter vs La Salle)

The Green Archers, running third with a 3-2 record, look to ride on the momentum of their own lopsided win over the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers last Wednesday.

And La Salle coach Louie Gonzalez believes that his Green Archers already know the drill when they're up against a familiar foe. (READ: No need to pump up limping La Salle against Ateneo)

If the preseason, though, is any indication – where the Blue Eagles outlasted the Green Archers in an overtime thriller – expect this first showdown to be just as tight.

